Law Enforcement Gearing Up for Biden’s Inauguration
January 13, 2021 02:25 AM
Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th, law enforcement and local government officials in Washington, D.C., are implementing unprecedented security measures to avoid the kind of massive security breach that happened last week when thousands of President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Patsy Widakuswara has this report.