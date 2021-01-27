Africa

Lawmaker Quota for Women Is Too Low, Somali Minister Says

January 27, 2021 05:32 PM
Somalia's prime minister this month announced a 30% quota for female lawmakers chosen in February's indirect election by Somali clans.  If upheld by the clans, it would raise the number of female representatives by 6%, but women's groups see even that slight jump as doubtful in patriarchal Somalia.  Mohamed Sheikh Nor reports from Mogadishu. 

Mohamed Sheikh Nor
By
Mohamed Sheikh Nor
