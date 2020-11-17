Learning the Building Blocks of Blockchain
November 17, 2020 10:15 AM
Blockchain technology has the potential to transform banking, government and supply chain industries. But young people interested in learning about the distributed ledger technology are discovering that educational resources are few and far between. That's why 18-year-old Raunak Chowdhury decided to start Blockchains For Schools. Tina Trinh reports.