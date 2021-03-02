Silicon Valley & Technology

Learning a Dog’s Many Moods ... With a Smart Collar

March 02, 2021 08:39 PM
360p | 7 MB
480p | 10 MB
540p | 14 MB
720p | 30 MB
1080p | 56 MB
Original | 157 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

From a smart dog collar that can tell you your pet’s emotional state to toys that automatically move, the pet tech industry is growing, especially during the pandemic when many people staying at home have been adopting dogs and cats.  VOA’s Elizabeth Lee has more on the latest tech devices for pets.

Camera:  Elizabeth Lee, Sam Verma   
Producer: Elizabeth Lee
 

Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By
Elizabeth Lee
Latest Episodes
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 06:03 PM
With Islamic State Gone, Iraqi City Mounts Comeback for Pope's Visit
With Islamic State Gone, Iraqi City Mounts Comeback for Pope's Visit
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 02:01 PM
Armenia Struggles with Political Tensions and War Wounds
Armenia Struggles with Political Tensions and War Wounds
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 01:23 PM
Border Crossings: Sam Williams
Border Crossings: Sam Williams
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 12:30 PM
Elections in Africa, U.S. Democracy is Resilient - Shaka: Extra Time
Paul Ndiho hosting Shaka Ssali on Shaka: Extra Time.
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 11:30 AM
Africa 54 - March 2, 2021
A54 March 2