Leaving Afghanistan "entails risk" says NATO Secretary-General
June 07, 2021 11:30 PM
Listen
This program will begin at 11:30 PM
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
There is no guarantee that Afghanistan’s government and security forces will succeed, or even survive, once the last U.S. and coalition troops leave the country, according to a blunt assessment from NATO’s top official. “We have to face the reality there is, of course, a lot of uncertainty,” Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told a virtual audience Monday before meetings at the Pentagon and the White House.