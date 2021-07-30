Lebanon's Health Crisis Worsens
July 30, 2021 09:39 AM
Lebanon is running desperately short of life-saving medicines to treat cancer, heart ailments, or even of basic vitamins needed by expectant mothers. It is all a direct result of Lebanon’s deepening political and economic crisis which has led to severe shortages hard currency and fuel. Anchal Vohra has this report for VOA from northern Lebanon.
Videographer and producer: Tilo Gummel