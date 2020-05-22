COVID-19 Pandemic

Leisure Travel Will Be Slowest to Return Post-Coronavirus

May 22, 2020 12:01 AM
Traveling abroad used to be relatively easy. Pick a country, get your visa if needed, book an airline and/or hotel and you’re ready to go. But as countries slowly emerge from the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns, travel industry experts say leisure travel is going to be the slowest to return, and it’s going to be a different experience -- especially with various restrictions still in effect. VOA Correspondent Mariama Diallo reports.

Mariama Diallo
Mariama Diallo
