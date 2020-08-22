Leopard Gives Birth to Four Cubs in Indian Farmer's Hut

A leopard has chosen a farmer's hut to give birth to four cubs in rural village of India's western Nashik district, forest officials said, Tuesday, August 18.

Handout footage provided, Wednesday, August 19, by the Maharashtra Forest Department showed the four cubs meowing and pawing about in the small hut next to their mother.

Forest officers told local media that the villagers have raised concerns about the hut's new guests and have asked the forest department to remove them. One officer said the cubs cannot be removed because they are only newborns.

Forest officials did not give an exact date for when the cubs were actually born, but they remain "safe."

(Reuters)