Lessons from Auschwitz

February 12, 2020 01:37 PM
Download File
Embed

75 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, we still see remnants of neo-Naziism in today's society. Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren marks the beginning of the end of the Holocaust with VOA reporter Auschwitz survivor Stanislav Zalewski; Gretchen Skidmore from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum; Oren Segal from the Anti Defamation League (ADL); and Christian Picciolini, a reformed neo-Nazi who was recruited at age 14. Air date: February 12, 2020.

New slate for Plugged in With Greta Van Susteren
By
Greta Van Susteren
Latest Episodes
Wed, 02/05/2020 - 12:40
State of American Politics
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-State of American Politics
Wed, 01/29/2020 - 12:41
China Coronavirus Outbreak
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-
Wed, 01/22/2020 - 12:47
Cambodia: 40 Years After the Genocide
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Cambodia: 40 Years After the Genocide
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 16:28
Turmoil in Iran
Plugged In with Greta Van Susteren-Turmoil in Iran
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 15:08
Flashpoint: Iran
Plugged-Flashpoint Iran