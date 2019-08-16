Liberia-Mozambique Update

August 16, 2019 07:05 PM
Liberia-Mozambique Update
Judd Devermont, Director of the Africa Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and Joshua Meservey, Senior Policy analyst for Africa and the Middle East at the Heritage Foundation, talk with host Carol Castiel about the deteriorating political and economic conditions in Liberia and reasons behind and implications of growing extremism in northern Mozambique, home to one of the world’s largest natural gas deposits.  We also preview national/local elections in the former Portuguese-colony, slated for October.

