Little Free Pantry: A Source of Food And Hope

Canned soup, canned tuna, and pasta, among other things — everything you'll find in an average American pantry, yet these little pantries are not in someone's home but in the streets, open and accessible to anyone who needs them. Free Little Pantry is behind this initiative, a grassroots organization that was founded Arkansas two years ago, but has spread across the country. For VOA, Nataliya Leonova visited a few of these little pantries in the Washington area. Anna Rice narrates her story.

