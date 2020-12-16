Quick Takes

Livestock Invade City Hall in Turkey

December 16, 2020 12:47 PM
A gang of livestock, a sheep, a goat and three lambs, stormed a city hall in central Turkey, Monday, December 14.

CCTV footage showed the group chasing workers near the entrance of the building.

The gang was subdued within minutes and returned to their owner.

The mayor of Nevsehir, Rasim Ari, visited the animals on Tuesday as a show of good faith. (REUTERS) 

VOA News
