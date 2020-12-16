Livestock Invade City Hall in Turkey
December 16, 2020 12:47 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.
A gang of livestock, a sheep, a goat and three lambs, stormed a city hall in central Turkey, Monday, December 14.
CCTV footage showed the group chasing workers near the entrance of the building.
The gang was subdued within minutes and returned to their owner.
The mayor of Nevsehir, Rasim Ari, visited the animals on Tuesday as a show of good faith. (REUTERS)