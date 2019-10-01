Extremism Watch

Local Officials: IS Women in Syria's al-Hol Camp Pose Security Risk

October 1, 2019 06:10 PM
Citing an escalation of violence by Islamic State-affiliated women, supervisors at the al-Hol camp in northeastern Syria are calling on the international community to find a solution for thousands of such women and children who are being held at the overcrowded refugee camp. VOA’s Mutlu Civiroglu reports from the al-Hol camp.

 

