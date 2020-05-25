Africa

Lockdown Dampens Eid Celebrations in Kenya's Eastleigh Neighborhood

May 25, 2020 07:50 AM
In Nairobi, the residents of Eastleigh, a predominantly Somali neighborhood, will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the end of Ramadan, in lockdown after the government extended the movement in and out of the area for another two weeks. Some families say they have never experienced an Islamic celebration like this one. Mohammed Yusuf reports.
Camera: Amos Wangwa, Producer: Jason God

Mohammed Yusuf
By
Mohammed Yusuf
Mon, 05/25/2020 - 08:14
