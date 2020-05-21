Europe

As Lockdowns Ease, Europe Looks to Boost Summer Tourism

May 21, 2020 07:17 PM
The coronavirus crisis has slammed one of the world's top tourist destinations — Europe — upending the region's cherished summer holidays and leaving its multibillion-dollar tourism industry struggling to survive. The European Union hopes to at least boost tourism within the bloc, as another mark of EU unity. But as Lisa Bryant reports for VOA from Paris, translating that goal into reality won't be so easy.

Camera: Lisa Bryant 
 

Lisa Bryant
