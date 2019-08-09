Los Angeles Parking Program Helps Homeless People Feel Safe

August 9, 2019 01:37 AM
Los Angeles Parking Program Helps Homeless People Feel Safe video player.
Download File
Embed

The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority says more than 15,000 people in Los Angeles County in the state of California live in their cars. It's not just uncomfortable, it's also unsafe. To make their life a little easier, a nonprofit called Safe Parking LA was founded in 2016 and is creating what they call "Safe Parking Lots." Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story narrated by Anna Rice.

Latest Episodes
August 09, 2019
UN Report Warns Climate Change Will Hit Our Stomachs
UN Report Warns Climate Change Will Hit Our Stomachs
August 09, 2019
Russia Using Tourism as Weapon Against Georgia
Russia Using Tourism as Weapon Against Georgia
July 30, 2019
It's a Messy Job, And They Do It: South Africa's 'Reclaimers' Recycle Bulk of Nation's Waste
South Africa Reclaimers WEB.mp4
July 26, 2019
We're Off to the Races with Babies and Snails
We're Off to the Races with Babies and Snails
July 26, 2019
How Pet Adoption Works in America
Giving a Second Chance: How Pet Adoption Works in America