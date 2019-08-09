Los Angeles Parking Program Helps Homeless People Feel Safe
August 9, 2019 01:37 AM
Los Angeles Parking Program Helps Homeless People Feel Safe video player.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority says more than 15,000 people in Los Angeles County in the state of California live in their cars. It's not just uncomfortable, it's also unsafe. To make their life a little easier, a nonprofit called Safe Parking LA was founded in 2016 and is creating what they call "Safe Parking Lots." Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story narrated by Anna Rice.