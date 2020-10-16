2020 USA Votes

Losing Ground to Biden, Trump Courts Seniors

October 16, 2020 09:49 PM
On Friday, President Donald Trump campaigned in Florida — a state with one of the highest populations of elderly voters — promising that he would protect American seniors from the coronavirus pandemic. Trump handily won senior citizens' votes in 2016, but the latest polls show that Democratic nominee Joe Biden is leading by a significant margin among Americans 65 and older. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has the story.

Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By
Patsy Widakuswara
