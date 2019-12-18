Lots of Posturing, Little Progress in US-North Korea Talks in 2019

There was lots of posturing but little progress in 2019, as the United States and North Korea spent much of the year trying to convince the other side to take the first step in nuclear talks. With North Korea's end-of-year threats and its misguided belief that it can influence the 2020 U.S. presidential election, some fear the Korean Peninsula could soon return to a state of major tensions, as VOA's Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.