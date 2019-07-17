USA

Louisianans Worry Another Katrina Would Doom Them

July 17, 2019 08:16 AM
The ever-so-brief Hurricane Barry spared the southern U.S. city of New Orleans and the Louisiana coast of devastating floods. But with the 2019 hurricane season underway, a sense of anxiety has once again overcome a community that fears it will only be a matter of time before a storm as lethal as Hurricane Katrina tests its limits again. On the bayou, one fishing community worries for the future of their profession, while residents of New Orleans' most vulnerable neighborhoods say the city's infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle another crisis. VOA’s Ramon Taylor reports.

 

