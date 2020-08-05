Loyalty Questions Arise Over Biden’s Reported Top Choice for VP
August 05, 2020 11:17 AM
Presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden has delayed announcing his pick for his vice-presidential running mate, amid speculation of internal opposition to frontrunner California Senator Kamala Harris. VOA’s Brian Padden reports that other possible choices are emerging who are reportedly seen as more of a team player than Harris, a past rival for the Democratic nomination who clashed with Biden during the primary campaign.
Produced by: Brian Padden