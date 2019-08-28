Europe

Macron Says Europe Should Reach Out to Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron says the European continent will never be stable and safe if its relationship with Russia is not resolved. Speaking to foreign diplomats following the end of the G-7 summit which France hosted, Macron acknowledged that some allies will reject any talks with Russia because of its aggression in Ukraine. During the G-7 summit, U.S. President Donald Trump pushed for readmission of Russia into the elite group from which it was expelled after the 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.

