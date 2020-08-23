Major Flood in Northern Turkey Kills 4; 11 Missing

A major flood in Turkey's northern Black Sea region killed four people, including a soldier, while 11 others have gone missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Sunday, August 23, as authorities carried out cleaning and rescue operations.

Footage from the northern province of Giresun showed floods destroying homes, shops, vehicles and blocking several roads. It showed cars, which had been dragged along by the floods, buried in mud.

Speaking alongside Soylu, Agriculture and Forestry Minsiter Bekir Pakdemirli said rainfall in Giresun had exceeded averages for the month of August by 1.5 times.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said President Tayyip Erdogan had ordered the use all state resources to ensure that the damage is repaired.

(Reuters)