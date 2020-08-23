Quick Takes

Major Flood in Northern Turkey Kills 4; 11 Missing

August 23, 2020 06:59 PM
360p | 3 MB
480p | 4 MB
540p | 5 MB
720p | 9 MB
1080p | 18 MB
Original | 57 MB
Embed
Download Audio
This program will begin at
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

A major flood in Turkey's northern Black Sea region killed four people, including a soldier, while 11 others have gone missing, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said, Sunday, August 23, as authorities carried out cleaning and rescue operations. 

Footage from the northern province of Giresun showed floods destroying homes, shops, vehicles and blocking several roads. It showed cars, which had been dragged along by the floods, buried in mud. 

Speaking alongside Soylu, Agriculture and Forestry Minsiter Bekir Pakdemirli said rainfall in Giresun had exceeded averages for the month of August by 1.5 times. 

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said President Tayyip Erdogan had ordered the use all state resources to ensure that the damage is repaired. 

(Reuters) 

VOA logo
By
VOA News
Latest Episodes