Malaria Could Be Wiped Out In Generation, Experts Say

September 11, 2019 01:45 PM
Malaria could be wiped out in a generation, if $2 billion more every year would be invested in tackling the disease, according to a major new report launched Wednesday. However, there is a debate over whether the global community should make eradication its primary goal — or if this is a setup for failure, risking donor fatigue in the future. Henry Ridgwell reports from London.

