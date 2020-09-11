Malawi 9-Year-Old Defies Disability, Inspires Community

A disabled 9-year-old boy in Malawi has shown his community that being born with physical challenges does not prevent you from doing many things. Talandira Kogoya was born with only one limb but taught himself how to write, play football, and ride a bicycle. A documentary about his moving life has been nominated for Australia’s 2020 Focus On Ability Short Film Festival, to take place in October. Lameck Masina reports from Phalombe district in Southern Malawi.

Camera: Lameck Masina