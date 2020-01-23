Malawi High Court Orders Schools to Allow Dreadlocks

A high court in Malawi has ordered public schools to accept students with dreadlocks after an eight-year-old girl was barred from class because of her hair. The Blantyre Girls Primary School in September said the girl would have to cut her hair in line with school policies or else she would not be allowed in class. The court said banning students over their hair was denying them their right to education. Lameck Masina reports from Blantyre.