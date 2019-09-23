Africa

Malawi Works to Contain Overfishing on Lake Malawi

September 23, 2019 05:37 AM
Malawi is trying to find ways to contain overfishing in its largest body of water, Lake Malawi. The third largest lake in Africa has long been the economic hub for thousands of fishing communities along the lakefront areas. However, locals say unsustainable fishing practices and climate change have led to dwindling catches, forcing some fishermen to look for alternatives. Lameck Masina reports from the town of Mangochi.

