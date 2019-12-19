Malawian Migrant Workers Returned from South Africa Get Training
Malawian migrant workers in South Africa are estimated at 100,000 or more, driven there by low incomes at home and the prospect of better jobs abroad. A European Union-sponsored project is trying to reduce the number of Malawians leaving the country — and encouraging migrants to return — by offering job training for self-employment. Lameck Masina reports from Blantyre.