Africa

Malawian Migrant Workers Returned from South Africa Get Training

December 19, 2019 09:57 PM
Malawian Migrant Workers Returned from South Africa Get Training video player.
Embed
Link

Malawian migrant workers in South Africa are estimated at 100,000 or more, driven there by low incomes at home and the prospect of better jobs abroad. A European Union-sponsored project is trying to reduce the number of Malawians leaving the country — and encouraging migrants to return — by offering job training for self-employment. Lameck Masina reports from Blantyre.

Lameck Masina
Written By
Lameck Masina
Latest Episodes
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 21:10
The Film Dark Waters Rings the Alarm on Chemical Hazards
The Film 'Dark Waters' Rings the Alarm on Chemical Hazards
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 17:41
Private Sector Joins Clean Energy Drive for Africa's Refugees
Private Sector Joins Clean Energy Drive for Africa's Refugees
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 15:40
Congressional Leaders Debate Next Steps After Trump Impeachment
Congressional Leaders Debate Next Steps After Trump Impeachment
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:32
Fierce Boxing Form Gains Popularity in Nigeria Despite Concerns
Fierce Form of Boxing Gains Popularity in Nigeria
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 11:08
Film 'Dark Waters' Rings Alarm on Chemical Hazards
Film 'Dark Waters' Rings Alarm on Chemical Hazards