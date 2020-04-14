Malaysian Burger Chain Struggles to Keep the Sizzle Amid Coronavirus Restrictions
April 14, 2020 03:53 PM
This program will begin at
This program has ended.
Businesses around the world are struggling to survive amid the lockdown restrictions imposed in many countries to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic. In Malaysia, a popular hamburger chain is among those coping with a shutdown order for restaurants to close in the evening – a measure that is severely cutting the chain’s earnings. More from Dave Grunebaum in Kuala Lumpur.