USA

Mangrove Forests Protect Miami From Rising Tides

March 23, 2020 03:06 PM
Rising seas are causing inland flooding in many parts of the world. This is especially true in southern Florida where, increasingly, high tides are flooding buildings and roads, threatening drinking water and causing soil erosion.  As we hear from VOA’s Deborah Block, human-caused climate change is the biggest culprit, but Mother Nature is lending a hand to hold back the tides.

Deborah Block
