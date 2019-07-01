East Asia Pacific

Many South Koreans Welcome Trump-Kim Summit

July 1, 2019 09:54 AM
The latest meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has drawn criticism from a wide range of voices in Washington DC. Some say it amounted to little more than reality television. Others complained it conferred legitimacy on a brutal dictator. But many in South Korea, where the summit was held, view the meeting positively, as VOA’s Bill Gallo reports from Seoul.

