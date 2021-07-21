Africa

Many Tanzanians Still Resisting COVID-19 Preventive Measures

July 21, 2021 08:54 AM
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has moved away from her predecessor’s pandemic denial to urge social distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing.  But as the third wave of coronavirus sweeps across Africa, it seems the measures are being ignored by most of the public. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam.

Camera: Rajabu Hassan    

Charles Kombe
By
Charles Kombe
