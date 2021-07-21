Many Tanzanians Still Resisting COVID-19 Preventive Measures
July 21, 2021 08:54 AM
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has moved away from her predecessor’s pandemic denial to urge social distancing, handwashing and mask-wearing. But as the third wave of coronavirus sweeps across Africa, it seems the measures are being ignored by most of the public. Charles Kombe reports from Dar es Salaam.
Camera: Rajabu Hassan