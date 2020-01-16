Student Union

Marymount Provides Scholarships for DACA Recipients

January 16, 2020 10:47 AM
Since the program was initiated nearly a decade ago, recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, have not been eligible for federal financial aid because they are not American citizens. But just last year, a small university in Virginia successfully pushed to be included on a list of a small number of American schools offering a private scholarship to help DACA students pay for their tuition. VOA's Esha Sarai went to Marymount University to find out more

Esha Sarai
