Mass Protest in Moscow Demands Release of Political Prisoners
September 30, 2019 04:37 AM
Another mass demonstration took place Sunday in Moscow with protesters demanding the release of people who were jailed for participating in peaceful anti-government protests since July. Unlike most of the previous protests the Sunday rally was sanctioned by the city authorities. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports Russia's opposition says its weekly rallies have gained some victories.