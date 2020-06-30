COVID-19 Pandemic

Measles Mumps and Rubella Vaccine May Protect Some People from COVID-19

June 30, 2020 03:57 PM
Something data crunchers have noticed during the coronavirus pandemic: countries with recent outbreaks of measles have fewer deaths and serious illnesses from the coronavirus. Is this a coincidence? Or is there something about the measles mumps and rubella vaccine that protects against the worst outcomes of the coronavirus? We learn more from VOA's Carol Pearson.

Produced by: Barry Unger

Carol Pearson
By
Carol Pearson
