Melania Trump Headlines Second Night of Republican National Convention
August 26, 2020 04:26 AM
On the second night of the four-day Republican National Convention, first lady Melania Trump offered her case for a second term for President Donald Trump, joining others, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who broke with tradition and delivered his speech from Jerusalem. White House correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this recap.
Camera: Laurentius Wahyudi Produced by: Kim Weeks