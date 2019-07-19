Melvin Rogers on Race and Democracy
July 19, 2019 06:30 PM
Melvin Rogers on Race and Democracy
Host Carol Castiel and assistant producers Ashley Obuljen and Jessica Von Zastrow, talk with Brown University political science professor Melvin Rogers, currently a visiting scholar at the Library of Congress’ Kluge Center, about his recent book-length project titled “The Darkened Light of Faith: Race, Democracy, and Freedom in African-American Political Thought.