Europe

Merkel Urges Defense of Freedom on 30th Anniversary of Berlin Wall's Fall

November 10, 2019 07:14 PM
Merkel Urges Defense of Freedom on 30th Anniversary of Berlin Wall's Fall video player.
Embed
Link

Chancellor Angela Merkel led a series of commemorations in the German capital over weekend to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, which divided the city during the Cold War until 1989. The wall was built by Communist East Germany to prevent its citizens fleeing to the capitalist west. As Henry Ridgwell reports, the hope and optimism in the years following the wall’s destruction have been replaced with fears over the resurgent tensions between Russia and the West

Henry Ridgwell
Written By
Henry Ridgwell
Latest Episodes
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 15:06
Public Impeachment Hearings Start This Week in Washington
Public Impeachment Hearings Start This Week in Washington
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:30
Lying in Style: Crystal-Studded Coffin Highlights Moscow Funeral Show
Russia Coffins
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:06
Ethical AI Learns Human Rights Framework
Ethical AI
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 03:05
High-end Choppers Move Into the Life Saving Business
Blade Organ Delivery
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:39
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not a Space Invasion
Strange Creatures on Danish Beach Turn Out to be Art, Not Space Invasion