Migrants in Libya: Homeless, Detained But Determined

July 9, 2019 09:23 AM
Governments and international organizations around the world have condemned last week’s bombing of a migrant detention center in Libya that killed more than fifty civilians and wounded at least 130.  The horrific incident, however, has not deterred desperate migrants who still want to make the dangerous trip to Europe.  VOA’s Heather Murdock is in Tripoli with this report.

