Mike Pence: White House Survivor Stays in Trump's Favor
August 11, 2020 01:23 PM
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence has weathered storms that have shaken the Trump White House, standing by the president through an impeachment trial and many Cabinet reshuffles. He has served as an international envoy and taken a leading role in the COVID-19 response. Mike O’Sullivan spoke with two analysts about Pence’s performance so far.