Military Plane Crashes in Ukraine, Killing at Least 22

A military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine, Friday, September 26, killing at least 22 people on board, officials said.

READ MORE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday the causes of a military plane crash, which killed 26 people, would be investigated promptly and impartially.

A military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in Chuhuyiv, near Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine on Friday evening.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said 27 people had been on board the plane - seven crew members and 20 students. One cadet survived.

“Yesterday, as a result of a terrible tragedy, ... Ukraine lost 26 of its worthy sons,” Zelenskiy said on Facebook. “I insist that the causes of this plane crash be promptly clarified and that the investigation be objective and impartial.”

He declared Saturday a day of mourning.

