Moderators Hold the Center of Presidential Debate Stage
September 16, 2020 06:10 AM
The next big date on the U.S. political calendar is Tuesday September 29th -- when the first of three debates will be held between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. But there will be a third person on stage that night --- the moderator. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines how that person impacts the course of the debate.