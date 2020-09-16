2020 USA Votes

Moderators Hold the Center of Presidential Debate Stage

September 16, 2020
This program has ended and is being processed for playback.

The next big date on the U.S. political calendar is Tuesday September 29th   -- when the first of three debates will be held between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. But there will be a third person on stage that night --- the moderator. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines how that person impacts the course of the debate.

Steve Redisch
