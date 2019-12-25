East Asia Pacific

Mongolian Youth Seek to Preserve Reindeer-Based Tradition

December 25, 2019 08:13 AM
Mongolian Youth Seek to Preserve Reindeer-Based Tradition video player.
Mongolia was once solely a land of nomadic communities moving from location to location, depending on the season. One tribe that has lived in the isolated mountains in the north of the country for generations is the Tsaatan. As the country urbanizes and cities continue to grow, the government has rezoned land on which they were previously free to roam. As Libby Hogan reports from northern Mongolia, young Tsaatan people now face the choice of moving to the city or staying and continuing a traditional nomadic life.

Libby Hogan
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 02:55
