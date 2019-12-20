Months of Violent Protests Unhinge Hong Kongers, Uncertain 2020 Looms
VOA Mandarin Service reporter Paris Huang looks back at the dramatic scenes of revolt in recent months in Hong Kong. What began as protests over a proposed extradition law - meaning Hong Kongers could face trial in China's Communist Party-controlled courts unleashed years of pent-up frustrations over creeping control by Beijing and an intentional erosion of Cantonese culture. Here's VOA's Paris Huang's with a first-hand account of his time covering the unrest.