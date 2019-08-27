Moscow Shows Limited Enthusiasm Over Possibly Being Re-Admitted to G-7

One topic at the just-concluded G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, was U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that Russia be invited to the next summit in 2020, to be held in the U.S. Russia was forced out from the group of industrialized leaders because of its 2014 annexation of Crimea. Now the prospect of Russian President Vladimir Putin being invited to next year's conference has received a lukewarm reception in Moscow. More from Yulia Savchenko in the Russian capital.

