Most Efficient Source of Fuel May Be Tiniest Organism

Algae often gets a bad rap -- for creating dead zones in the ocean and toxic pond scum when the "wrong" algae blooms. But algae has a talent people need: as a crop it can provide carbon-neutral fuels, foods and products, even in salty water, even in the desert. To make algae products a reality, scientists at “NREL,” the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden, Colorado, are unlocking algae’s secrets. Shelley Schlender in Boulder, Colorado, has more.