Mostly Virtual Democratic Convention Kicks Off Monday
August 16, 2020 06:05 PM
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, looks to make it official this week when he formally accepts his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Biden made history last week by naming California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate. The first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent on a presidential ticket this week also becomes part of a history-making, mostly-virtual DNC. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more