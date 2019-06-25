Movie Streaming is a Horror Show in Nigeria
Nigeria Online Movie Streaming Crippled by Poor Internet video player.
Nigeria's movie Industry, Nollywood, for many decades has largely depended on local movie distribution. But in the last decade, producers have been shifting focus from low budget, high volume production to quality, earning the industry more international recognition. In 2015, America's streaming giant, Netflix, started streaming Nigerian made movies. But poor internet infrastructure and high data costs mean stunted growth for streaming services in Nigeria. Timothy Obiezu reports from Abuja.