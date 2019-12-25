Mozambique's 2019: Cyclones, Insurgency, Peace Deal, Pope, Contested Election

The Southern African nation of Mozambique is coming off a violent, disputed election campaign, two devastating cyclones, a shadowy insurgency, an ongoing corruption scandal, and a visit by the Pope, who tried to bring this battered nation together. As the coastal nation looks toward 2020, with a major, multibillion-dollar ExxonMobil natural gas deal hanging in the air, what lies ahead, and can this fractured nation be put back together? VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.