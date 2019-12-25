Africa

Mozambique's 2019: Cyclones, Insurgency, Peace Deal, Pope, Contested Election

December 25, 2019 02:55 AM
This item is currently being made ready. Please try again shortly.

The Southern African nation of Mozambique is coming off a violent, disputed election campaign, two devastating cyclones, a shadowy insurgency, an ongoing corruption scandal, and a visit by the Pope, who tried to bring this battered nation together. As the coastal nation looks toward 2020, with a major, multibillion-dollar ExxonMobil natural gas deal hanging in the air, what lies ahead, and can this fractured nation be put back together?  VOA's Anita Powell reports from Johannesburg.

Anita Powell
By
Anita Powell
Southern Africa Correspondent
Latest Episodes
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 01:33
Trump Impeachment Looms as 2020 Election Issue
Trump Impeachment Looms as 2020 Election Issue
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 01:15
Christmas Lights Illuminate the Heart of Washington, D.C.
Christmas Lights Illuminate the Heart of Washington, D.C.
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 20:14
US Supreme Court Set to Rule on Cases Involving Trump Financial Records in 2020
US Supreme Court Set to Rule on Cases Involving Trump Financial Records in 2020
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 16:35
Rocket Rideshare Provides Quick Access to Space for Small Satellites
Rocket Rideshare Provides Quick Access to Space for Small Satellites
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 12:45
United Airlines Takes Sick Children on 'Fantasty Flight' to the 'North Pole'
United Airlines Takes Sick Children on 'Fantasty Flight' to the 'North Pole'