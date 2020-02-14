Muddled Democratic Presidential Race Heads to Nevada, South Carolina

The 2020 battle for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination is off to a fast though uncertain start with strong showings in the first two contests by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Sanders, a progressive candidate, is getting a strong challenge from several moderate contenders in what experts believe could be a race that goes all the way to the party's nominating convention in July. VOA national correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.