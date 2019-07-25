Mueller Capitol Hill Testimony Deepens Political Divide
July 25, 2019 02:12 AM
In a deeply divided political atmosphere, Democrats and Republicans had hoped special counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before two House committees would be a turning point for the Trump administration. Amid the circuslike atmosphere on Capitol Hill, both parties appeared to dig in further on the issue of whether the president should be impeached. As VOA's congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, the debate over Russian interference during the 2016 election shows no signs of ending.